Drake’s dad has shared his very own music video

Drake‘s dad Dennis Graham is following in his son’s footsteps, having released his very own music video for debut single ‘Kinda Crazy’.

The track was released at the end of last year, with Graham putting the track out independently. Following its less-than-huge success, he took to social media to denounce his ‘so called friends’. “I will be deleting all my so called friends on Instagram who hasn’t purchased my 1.29 Kinda Crazy single how cheap can friends be have a nice life!!!!!!!” he wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. “As of midnight tonight you will be a faded memory, you know who you are, and you can also see that all you a**holes that are making what you think are funny comments has been blocked.”

Regardless, Drake Sr. has clearly opted to give the musical career another go, with ‘Kinda Crazy”s video finally seeing the light of day, eight months after the single’s release. Check it out below.

It’s not the first time that Drake’s father has delved into music, with Dennis Graham formerly playing as a drummer for Jerry Lee Lewis, and even featuring on an unreleased Drake track ‘Heat Of The Moment’.

The relaunch of ‘Kinda Crazy’ coincides with the track’s use in a Drake-starring whiskey advert. Check that out below, via Instagram.

Drake recently sparked speculation that he may be working on a follow-up to his 2011 album ‘Take Care’ after he posted a photo of himself on social media seemingly replicating the record’s artwork.

The Toronto rapper’s second studio album was released in November 2011, and featured collaborations with the likes of Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar and Jamie xx. The record sold over four million units worldwide.

Drake’s fans have paid significant attention to one of the rapper’s latest Instagram posts – which he posted to the platform on July 17 – as it appears to show him paying homage to ‘Take Care”s album artwork.

While the pose, props and location of the new shot aren’t exactly the same as the original record sleeve, many fans were quick to suggest that the post may be hinting that Drake’s next project could be a follow-up to his much-loved 2011 album.