Drake’s ‘More Life’ project won’t be an Apple Music exclusive

The Canadian star's playlist project is due tomorrow (March 18).

Drake‘s ‘More Life’ project, due tomorrow, will not be an Apple Music exclusive.

The Canadian star’s last album ‘Views’ was an Apple Music/iTunes exclusive. He also released his short film Please Forgive Me through Apple.

However, both Spotify and Amazon’s streaming service have confirmed that they will also be hosting ‘More Life’ when it drops tomorrow.

Drake recently shared a teaser trailer for his ‘More Life’ project, which he has described as a “playlist” and an “evolution” of the mixtape format. Watch it below.

🌺 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Mar 11, 2017 at 10:51am PST

It was revealed earlier this month that The Weeknd will feature on the ‘More Life’ project.

Discussing ‘More Life’ at his gig in Leeds in February, Drake said: “I’m excited, ‘cos I’m about a week-and-a-half, two weeks away from finishing this project I’m working on called ‘More Life’. So you know what that means, right? All that means is I get to drop a new project, and at some point, I get to be back with my people in Leeds one more time.”

Speaking to the Cal Cast podcast in January, he described ‘More Life’ as “a body of work that I’m creating to bridge the gap between my major releases.”

He added: “I’m doing it to be remembered as a forward thinker. I want to be remembered… as an emotion-evoking artist.”