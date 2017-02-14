Drake’s offer to help talk man down from bridge politely declined

Rapper reportedly offered to help police after Manchester gig at the weekend

Drake reportedly offered to help talk down a man from a Manchester bridge at the weekend, an offer that was “declined with thanks”.

The Canadian rapper is currently on tour in the UK, performing the first of two shows at Manchester Arena on Saturday (January 11).

According to Manchester Evening News, police say they were approached in the early hours by a man claiming to be part of the star’s entourage, who were allegedly caught up in the traffic resulting from an individual standing at the top of Mancunian Way bridge.

Inspector Phil Spurgeon of the City Centre Intergrated Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “One officer was approached by a male from a tour van caught up in the traffic congestion, claiming to be part of Drake’s entourage.”

“He offered for Drake to speak to the male on the bridge, if that would help. The offer was declined with thanks.”

The reports says that the man was eventually safely brought down from the bridge and taken to hospital for treatment and assessment.

Anyone feeling emotionally distressed or suicidal can call Samaritans for help on 116 123.

Meanwhile, recent reports claimed that Drake treated his tour crew to £500 worth of Nando’s after performing in Leeds last week, allegedly ordering nothing from the menu that was above a medium heat.

Drake also recently shared a photo of himself backstage with Chelsea footballer John Terry. See that below: