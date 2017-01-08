Drake’s Summer Sixteen tour is the highest grossing in hip-hop history

The rap superstar will begin the UK leg of his Boy Meets World Tour later this month

Drake‘s Summer Sixteen tour has been named the highest grossing tour in hip-hop history.

The Toronto rapper was joined by Future on the dates, which ran across the US over three months. They performed 54 shows between July and October and it is claimed tickets brought in $85 million (£69,173,177).

The data was calculated by Poll Star Pro, but, as XXL points out, the tour could have made even more money. Drake injured his ankle towards the end of the run of shows, resulting in cancellations that otherwise would have upped the total money made.

Previously, the title of highest grossing hip-hop tour went to Jay Z and Kanye West’s Watch The Throne tour. The pair made $75 million (£61,035,156) between October 2011 and June 2012.

The overall highest grossing tour of 2016 went to Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band, whose 66 shows raked in $268.3 million (£218.4m).

Earlier this week, Drake was revealed to top GQ‘s list of the 50 best-dressed famous men – or “sartorial superheroes” – in the world.

“With Drake’s latest looks trending away from bright yellow top-to-toe tracksuits and towards customised sports luxe, he’s proving that it’s possible to look cool in an outfit that, in a cheaper guise, might otherwise never leave the sofa,” GQ reasons. “Drake has been keenly and consistently developing a unique look over the last few years, which combines grime-y terrace fashion inspired by Italian menswear brand Stone Island, with preppy American court-side sportswear.

“If men can wear incongruous, colourful, even cosy clothes out and about without losing an iota of their masculinity, it’s mostly thanks to Drake,” its tribute continues.

Other musicians featured in the list include Skepta, A$AP Rocky and Tinie Tempah.

According to reports, Drake has been sampled on the forthcoming new album from The xx. The band will release third LP ‘I See You’ on January 13, with the song ‘Naive’ – which is said to sample Drake – listed for its deluxe vinyl release.

Meanwhile, the rapper will return to the UK later this month for his Boy Meets World tour. The trip includes eight nights at London’s The O2. Young Thug is reportedly joining him as support for the shows.

Drake will play:

Glasgow, The SSE Hydro (January 25, 26)

London, The O2 (January 28, 30, February 1, 2, 4, 5, 14, 15)

Leeds, First Direct Arena (February 8, 9)

Manchester, Arena (February 11, 12)

Sheffield, Arena (February 17)

Birmingham, Barclaycard Arena (February 22, 23)