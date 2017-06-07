Matty Healy confirms debut album from The 1975 side-project Drive Like I Do

Singer says Drive Like I Do and The 1975 are 'separate entities'

The 1975 frontman Matty Healy has confirmed that the debut album from Drive Like I Do will be released “in the coming few years”.

Healy’s band used to go by the name Drive Like I Do, regularly covering Fall Out Boy songs, before changing it to The 1975.

While The 1975 are currently at work on their third album ‘Music For Cars’, Healy has taken to Twitter to clarify that The 1975 and Drive Like I Do are in fact “separate entities” and that the latter project will “release their debut album during spring time in the coming few years”.

See his tweets in full beneath.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Back in April, Healy spoke about the band’s next album, saying: “The next record’s called ‘Music For Cars’. That’s the title and it references our second EP or our third EP.”

The singer also described how the record will be the “end of an era”: “It’s always been called that and we were always going to do a trilogy of records. I’m not saying that after this record it’s the end of The 1975 but it’s definitely the end of an era.”

Last month, Healy spoke out against the Manchester terror attack at an Ariana Grande gig. The band, formed in the Wilmslow area of Manchester, were performing at The Filmore in Detroit in Detroit when Healy took a moment to express his album at the situation.

“I’m fucking pissed off,” Healy told the crowd. “I’m bored. I’m bored of nationalism and I’m bored of racism. Whatever. It’s over. Nationalism, religion, all these regressive things, they’re over. We can’t carry on in the way that we’re carrying on. Now listen. I don’t know anything about anything, right. I’m just a person who’s objectively on here. We’re from Manchester, right and where we used to hang out, the actual place where we used to hang out, someone put a bomb in there tonight and then killed a bunch of kids that were going to a fucking show in Manchester.

He added: “And I don’t need to be educated on fucking anything to say that that is bullshit. And I don’t know what it’s in the name of”.

The 1975’s final UK show of 2017 will be headlining Latitude alongside Mumford & Sons and Fleet Foxes. Latitude Festival 2017 takes place at Henham Park in Suffolk from 14-16 July.