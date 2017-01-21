Drum kit used on The Beatles’ ‘Love Me Do’ goes up for auction

The song was the group's first US Number One

The drum kit used by The Beatles on ‘Love Me Do’ is going up for auction.

The track was the band’s first Number One single in the US in 1964. Ringo Starr did not play drums on the recording, with session musician Andy White filling in in what was Starr’s second session with the band.

As TMZ reports, Nate D. Auctions will auction off the kit on January 26. Bidding will begin at $75,000 (£60,598).

The drum skin of the bass drum has White’s name, the song title and The Beatles’ logo on it, as well as drum maker Ludwig’s name.

Recently, a copy of a Beatles album owned by Starr topped a list of the most valuable records.

The Fab Four’s self-titled LP commonly known as the ‘White Album’, was among the 20 most valuable records compiled by LoveAntiques.com with a rare copy of the album owned by the band’s drummer selling at auction for $790,000 (£ 522,438).

A one-sided acetate of The Beatles 1963 single ‘Love Me Do’ is worth £80,500 – as there’s only one known pressing – while some versions of their debut album ‘Please Please Me’ are valued at up to £7,500.

Other vinyl in the list included an early version of ‘God Save The Queen’ by the Sex Pistols, which is worth £12,000 along with a rare copy of ‘Pride (In The Name Of Love’) by U2, originally pressed in Australia on clear vinyl, which has been valued at £5,000.

Led Zeppelin’s first self titled album, with turquoise lettering of the band’s name, was worth £3,000 as was a copy of David Bowie’s 7 inch single ‘Space Oddity/Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud’ with an unreleased picture sleeve.