The Drums return with new song ‘Head Of The Horse’

The Drums have shared new track ‘Head Of The Horse’.

The song is taken from their forthcoming album ‘Abysmal Thoughts’, which is out on June 16. The record is their first since their 2014 LP ‘Encyclopedia’ and the fourth since they released their self-titled debut in 2010.

Frontman Jonny Pierce said that he wrote the song about his Pentecostal preacher parents, who were anti-LGBTQ, reports Pitchfork. You can listen to the track below.

“Growing up in that atmosphere led to a childhood that was riddled with self doubt, confusion and a lot of self-hate,” he said.

“I find that the past still dominates a lot of my daily experiences—sometimes to the point of feeling paralysed. The goal is to heal, and I think I am – but at a much slower pace than I am comfortable with.”

The album has been written and produced by Pierce. The song comes just weeks after founding member Jacob Graham quit the band.

In a post on Instagram he wrote: “It is true, I have quit The Drums. It’s actually been over a year now since I left the band but it’s just now coming to light. There are no hard feelings whatsoever, I wish Jonny and the band the best of luck. I’d been with the band for almost ten years and I wanted to focus on my puppetry and my work with Sound of Ceres. I’m not withdrawing from public life, if you enjoy my work you can keep up with any of my many projects: Creatures of Yes, Sound of Ceres, and Plastiq Musiq.”

The band have released three other albums including their self-titled debut in 2010 and 2011 follow-up ‘Portamento’.