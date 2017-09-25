Dua Lipa announces 2018 UK and Ireland arena tour
The 'New Rules' star will be playing her biggest shows to date
Dua Lipa has announced details of her biggest headline shows to date – with a new UK and Ireland tour coming in 2018. Full dates and ticket details are below.
The NME Award-winning star, who recently pulled one of the biggest crowds at Glastonbury 2017 and landed a number one single with ‘New Rules‘, will be capping off the campaign for her acclaimed self-titled debut album with a run of huge arena shows kicking off next April – culminating in a huge show at London’s Alexandra Palace.
Tour dates and tickets:
Dua Lipa’s full upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates are below. Tickets are on sale from 9am on Friday September 22 and will be available here.
April 10 – Dublin, Ireland: Olympia Theatre
April 12 – Glasgow, UK: The SSE Hydro
April 14 – Manchester, UK: O2 Apollo Manchester
April 17 – Birmingham, UK: Genting Arena
April 18 – Cardiff, UK: Motorpoint Arena
April 20 – London, UK: Alexandra Palace
Speaking to NME about her ambitions for the future, Lipa said: “It’s like when you hear a voice on the radio and think, ‘Well, that’s Ed Sheeran.’ I want people to hear my voice, or my name, and think, ‘That’s the girl who sings ‘Hotter Than Hell’. That’s the girl who sings ‘Be The One’.’”