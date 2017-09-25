Dua Lipa announces 2018 UK and Ireland arena tour

The 'New Rules' star will be playing her biggest shows to date

Dua Lipa has announced details of her biggest headline shows to date – with a new UK and Ireland tour coming in 2018. Full dates and ticket details are below.

The NME Award-winning star, who recently pulled one of the biggest crowds at Glastonbury 2017 and landed a number one single with ‘New Rules‘, will be capping off the campaign for her acclaimed self-titled debut album with a run of huge arena shows kicking off next April – culminating in a huge show at London’s Alexandra Palace.

Tour dates and tickets:

Dua Lipa’s full upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates are below. Tickets are on sale from 9am on Friday September 22 and will be available here.

April 10 – Dublin, Ireland: Olympia Theatre

April 12 – Glasgow, UK: The SSE Hydro

April 14 – Manchester, UK: O2 Apollo Manchester

April 17 – Birmingham, UK: Genting Arena

April 18 – Cardiff, UK: Motorpoint Arena

April 20 – London, UK: Alexandra Palace

The singer released her self-titled debut album back in June. It features the hits ‘Be The One’ and ‘Hotter Than Hell’, as well as collaborations with Chris Martin and Miguel

Speaking to NME about her ambitions for the future, Lipa said: “It’s like when you hear a voice on the radio and think, ‘Well, that’s Ed Sheeran.’ I want people to hear my voice, or my name, and think, ‘That’s the girl who sings ‘Hotter Than Hell’. That’s the girl who sings ‘Be The One’.’”