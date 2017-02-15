Dua Lipa beats Blossoms and Anderson .Paak to win Best New Artist supported by TOPMAN at the VO5 NME Awards 2017

Sunflower Bean, Zara Larsson and Christine And The Queens were also shortlisted for the award

Dua Lipa has been crowned Best New Artist supported by TOPMAN at the VO5 NME Awards.

The rising pop star is due to release her debut album later this year and has already scored a Top 10 single with ‘Be The One’ and two Top 20 singles with ‘Hotter Than Hell’ and ‘Scared To Be Lonely’. She also featured on Sean Paul’s 2016 track ‘No Lie’.

BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo presented the singer with the award. Dua Lipa said: “Oh man thank you so much. Thank you to everyone that voted for me, my fans. I want to thank my management, my label and all of you for your hard work, my agent and my family and friends and thanks NME so much for this. It means the world to me.

The star also performed ‘Be The One’. She is also nominated for Best British Female Artist.

Voting for the VO5 NME Awards 2017 is now closed. Following thousand votes from NME readers, Beyonce led the pack going into the ceremony with five nominations. The 1975, Skepta, Christine And The Queens and Bastille followed closely behind with four nods each.

A host of stars and musicians have already hit the red carpet, including Wiley, who was dressed in a full Atletico Madrid tracksuit, Johnny Marr, Biffy Clyro, Slaves, MIA and Isaac Hempstead Wright who plays Bran Stark in Game Of Thrones.

Bastille opened the ceremony tonight at London’s O2 Academy Brixton with a live performance of ‘Good Grief’, which is in the running for Best Track supported by Red Stripe. It also features on their second album ‘Wild World’, which is also up for Best Album supported by HMV.

In addition to Pet Shop Boys and Bastille, Dua Lipa will perform. Wiley will make a special appearance after collecting the Outstanding Contribution To Music award and the Bands4Refugees supergroup will perform covers to raise funds and awareness for Help Refugees.