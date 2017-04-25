Dua Lipa confirms herself for Glastonbury 2017

Pop's rising star joins an impressive line-up at the Somerset event.

Dua Lipa has confirmed she is playing Glastonbury Festival 2017.

The rising star, who performed at this year’s VO5 NME Awards, shared a list of summer festival sets on Twitter, including a stop at the iconic Somerset event.

Set to be headlined by Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran alongside the likes of Royal Blood, The National, Katy Perry, Boy Better Know and many more, Glastonbury 2017 takes place at Worthy Farm in Somerset from 21 – 25 June.

The festival has recently announced the line-up for its popular Block9 area. Described by Glasto as “a 24-hour wonderland of heavyweight sound systems, underground nightclubs, huge artworks and extremely alternative performance,” this year marks the 10th anniversary of Block9 at the Worthy Farm event.

Meanwhile, Glastonbury boss Emily Eavis has told NME that there will be several ‘secret sets’ to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Park Stage at Pilton Farm.

Eavis has also told NME that the festival is introducing a new drive-in cinema area for 2017.

Dua Lipa will release her self-titled debut album, which features the hits ‘Be The One’ and ‘Hotter Than Hell’, as well as collaborations with Chris Martin and Miguel, on June 2.