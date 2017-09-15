Dua Lipa and Gallant mark Amy Winehouse’s birthday with beautiful cover

September 14 marked Winehouse's 34th birthday

Dua Lipa and Gallant honoured what would have been Amy Winehouse‘s 34th birthday with a stunning cover of ‘Tears Dry On Their Own’.

Winehouse passed away in 2011 and yesterday (September 14) marked her 34th birthday.

Appearing on Gallant’s web series In the Room, the two artists collaborated on the cover which you can see below.

Last month, Noomi Rapace praised “angel” Amy Winehouse for helping her when she was going through a bad time.

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo star discussed how the late singer was a “big part” of her life and whether she still intends to appear in a new biopic about the musician.

“If I do [the biopic], all the components need to be right,” she told the Guardian. “That’s not a movie I can compromise with. She’s been a big part of my life; at crucial moments, she was like an angel when I wasn’t in a good place.”

She continued: “I have a painting in my house that’s four metres long that this Swedish artist did for me. It has ravens and the lyrics of ‘Back To Black’. When I left Sweden after my divorce, that was what I brought with me.”

Rapace added that the movie, which is set to be directed by Kirsten Sheridan, needs to be “close to my heart and done the right way”. “If not, it won’t be me doing it,” she said. “It’s too precious to gamble with.”