Dua Lipa pulls one of the biggest crowds at Glastonbury 2017 so far with hit-packed set

The pop star performed to a enormous crowd in the John Peel tent earlier today (June 23)

Dua Lipa drew one of the biggest crowds of Glastonbury 2017 so far, with fans spilling far out of the sides of the John Peel Tent.

The singer released her self-titled debut album earlier this month. It features the hits ‘Be The One’ and ‘Hotter Than Hell’, as well as collaborations with Chris Martin and Miguel.

Lipa started her set with ‘Hotter Than Hell’, playing in front of her name in huge lights. She also performed renditions of her collaborations with Sean Paul and Martin Garrix, titled ‘No Lie’ and ‘Scared To Be Lonely’ respectively.

#glastonbury2017 #festival #johnpeelstage #dualipa A post shared by Wendy Taylor (@wendyruthtaylor) on Jun 23, 2017 at 6:24am PDT

Amazing #festival #vibes with #dualipa !! #wmuk #music #glastofest #glastonbury #music A post shared by Warner Music UK (@warnermusicuk) on Jun 23, 2017 at 7:04am PDT

She tweeted afterwards: “That was the craziest moment of my life. Glastonbury I will remember this day until I die.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Dua Lipa played:

‘Hotter Than Hell’

‘Dreams’

‘No Lie’

‘Lost In Your Light’

‘New Rules’

‘IDGAF’

‘Blow Your Mind (Mwah)’

‘Genesis’

‘No Goodbyes’

‘Begging’

‘Scared To Be Lonely’

‘Be The One’

The pop star was previously crowned Best New Artist supported by TOPMAN at the VO5 NME Awards earlier this year.

BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo presented the singer with the award. Dua Lipa said: “Oh man thank you so much. Thank you to everyone that voted for me, my fans. I want to thank my management, my label and all of you for your hard work, my agent and my family and friends and thanks NME so much for this. It means the world to me.”

Glastonbury Festival will be headlined tonight by Radiohead. Halsey, Lorde and The xx are also set to perform. Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran will headline the final two days of the festival.