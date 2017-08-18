Dua Lipa lands UK number one spot with ‘New Rules’

The 21-year-old is the first female solo artist to have a UK number one single since Adele's 'Hello' in 2015

Dua Lipa has scored her first-ever UK number one single with her track ‘New Rules’.

The song, taken from the London artist’s acclaimed self-titled debut album, is the first UK number one single by a female solo artist since Adele‘s all-conquering ‘Hello’ in 2015.

With the new chart unveiled this evening (August 18), Lipa’s – who won Best New Artist at the VO5 NME Awards 2017 back in February – ‘New Rules’ has landed the top spot on the singles chart.

The success of the track has largely come from its accompanying music video, which has gone viral in the last month – notching up to 108 million views since its release. Watch the clip below.

Dua Lipa will now turn her attention to her forthcoming UK and European tour, with the UK leg kicking off on October 5 at Brighton. Her final UK live date of the year will come with a sold-out show at London’s O2 Brixton Academy on November 6.

See Dua Lipa’s UK tour dates below.

October

5 – Dome, Brighton

6 – O2 Academy, Bournemouth

8 – O2 Academy, Leeds

10 – Academy, Manchester

11 – O2 Academy, Glasgow

13 – O2 Academy, Newcastle

14 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

November

6 – O2 Academy Brixton, London *sold out*