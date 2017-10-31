Ducktails albums removed from streaming services following Matt Mondanile sexual misconduct allegations

Former Real Estate guitarist has been accused of sexual and emotional abuse

Albums by Matt Mondanile’s Ducktails project have been removed from streaming services following sexual misconduct allegations levelled at the musician.

The former Real Estate guitarist has been accused of numerous instances of sexual abuse, leading to cancelled tour dates and a statement in which Mondanile purported to be “endlessly sorry for my inappropriate behaviour”, whilst also claiming that “much of what has been written and talked about is false and defamatory.”

Now, many Ducktails albums – including his most recent record ‘Jersey Devil’ – are absent from Spotify and Tidal. A source “familiar with the situation” told Pitchfork that independent music distribution company The Orchard is responsible for the removals. However, ‘Jersey Devil’ is still currently on Apple Music and Real Estate’s Mondanile-era albums (he left the band in May 2016) remain untouched.

Meanwhile, singer-songwriter Julia Holter recently accused Mondanile of numerous instances of emotional abuse, claiming that she “had to have a lawyer intervene and was afraid for my life”.

Holter previously dated Mondanile and has opened up on her own experiences of Mondanile’s abuse. Writing on social media, the singer said that the allegations previously aired by victims of Mondanile “are in line with each other and they are in line with what I came to know about Matt in the past, which is that he does not have boundaries.” She continued: “In my experience, he was emotionally abusive to the point where I had to have a lawyer intervene and was afraid for my life.”

Holter also wrote about her past experiences in attempting to deal with the lasting effects of such abuse. “This subject has been complicated for me to address because I’ve spent over two years now alone/confused about his behavior in my experience, and wondering if there was missing information. So these other accounts have helped me understand,” she writes. “When you’re in it, you question your own reality and you wonder if you are making things up or are you making a big deal out of nothing. It helps when others come forward to validate the fact that you weren’t wrong. Thank you to the women who have spoken out, and if there are others out there who find it too hard, that is understandable, and just know that you aren’t alone.”

Mondanile hasn’t responded to Holter’s claims but you can read his previous statement about the initial allegations, issued by his attorneys, below:

Recently, there have been allegations and articles circulating regarding Musician Matthew Mondanile’s past conduct toward women. This statement, issued through his attorneys, is intended as a general response to what has been written. First and foremost, Matt would like to apologize: “I am endlessly sorry for my inappropriate behavior. I took advantage of my position as a musician, though I never intended to hurt anyone emotionally or otherwise. I’ve been an insensitive creep and again I apologize to everyone and anyone who was affected by this. I respect and commend the women who have come forward. Their breaking silence has compelled me to seek a more intense course of self-reflection, and personal development. I make no excuses for my behavior, I only want everyone to be ok. Words cannot convey how truly sorry I am.” Despite Matt’s attorneys’ legal analysis of the allegations, Matt has insisted that nothing be said that blames or casts aspersions upon his accusers. Much of what has been written and talked about is false and defamatory. Nonetheless, Matthew accepts responsibility for his less than exemplary behavior. Matt realizes that in his eagerness for physical contact and gratification, he has been far from sensitive in his pursuit of women. However, Matt’s attorneys insist that it should be known that for each of the instances described in the media and online, there are two sides to these stories. Regarding Real Estate, the band required Matt to sign a “leaving agreement” in February 2016 that prohibits both him and the band members from making any negative or derogatory statements about the other, or that may negatively affect the other’s reputation and career. In violating the terms of the agreement, Real Estate band members were not “protecting the victims,” they were instead protecting themselves by sidestepping the controversy to protect the band’s commercial viability.

