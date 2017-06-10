DUP politician stopped Rihanna stripping in his wheat field in 2011

Theresa May is forming a government with the Northern Irish political party following the general election results

A DUP politician stopped Rihanna from stripping in his wheat field in 2011.

The Northern Irish political party, the Democratic Unionist Party, is forming a government with Theresa May’s Conservatives following the general election results. The Tories failed to win with a majority and have asked the Queen’s permission to join with the DUP, who won 10 seats.

In the run up to election day, May told one interviewer the naughtiest thing she’d ever done was “run through the fields of wheat” with her friends as a child. “The farmers weren’t too pleased about that,” she added.

DUP Alderman and farmer Alan Graham was similarly none too pleased when Rihanna filmed part of the video for her hit single ‘We Found Love‘ in his fields in 2011.

As The Mirror reports, the farmer helped out the film crew at first, using his tractor to get recording equipment out of the mud and filling in holes with straw. However, he became angered when Rihanna started to remove her clothes in the field.

“I realised things had got to a stage which were not acceptable to me,” he said at the time. “I asked the film crew to stop. I had never heard of Rihanna until someone called me to request the use of my land. Someone explained she was as big as it gets as far as pop stars were concerned.

“If someone wants to borrow my field and things become inappropriate, then I say, ‘Enough is enough. You are not entitled to do that.'”

Graham spoke to Rihanna about his concerns and said she “was most gracious.” “We shook hands and we parted on good enough terms,” he said. “Hopefully she understands where I am coming from.

“I come from a Christian ethos and I know that this type of activity for some people is day-to-day work. But there does come a time when things become inappropriate when it happens on my land.”