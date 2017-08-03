Eagles Of Death Metal’s Jesse Hughes says Bataclan attack made him ‘want to live every day doing something’

The frontman has spoken about living with the memory of experiencing the Paris terror attack

Eagles Of Death Metal‘s Jesse Hughes has spoken about living with the memory of the Bataclan attack in 2015.

The Californian band were performing at the Paris venue on November 13, 2015 when terrorists opened fire on the crowd, killing 89 people including the band’s merchandise manager, Nick Alexander.

Eagles Of Death Metal returned to the French city in February 2016 to perform at the Olympia Hall – a concert that is now captured in their new DVD I Love You All The Time – Live At The Olympia.

Speaking to Billboard, Hughes said he can’t see a time when the Bataclan attack isn’t in the back of his mind, but that living through that experience has given him new impetus to make the most of life.

“For me, my behaviour since [the Bataclan’ has been informed by the concept that I don’t want to be haunted by 89 people; I want to be accompanied by 89 souls,” he said. “Normally something like what happened in Paris would make you a little more shy of the world at large, but it’s had the opposite effect. I want to live every day doing something. I want to hone my craft. I love what I do. This is the greatest job I’ve ever had in my life.

“Even the worst days in my showbiz life are better than the best day I’ve had in my regular life. That show at the Olympia represented a lot, for everybody. It really gave me a whole new life.”

Discussing the band’s return to Paris three months after the attack, Hughes said performing in the city again left him “reinvigorated completely.” “Every person showed up for us that night,” he said. “They were there for rock n’ roll, without fear, having a good time. You can see on that DVD every person in the crowd enjoying themselves to the fullest and consequences be damned. That was rock n’ roll fans saying to me, ‘You don’t get to fall by the wayside. You’ve got to keep entertaining us, so you better do what you’ve got to do to make that possible.'”

He continued: “I wanted to do as much stupid shit and fun shit as possible. It was a really critical moment in my whole career. This is when I was deciding to say, ‘Fuck it, I’m just gonna perform. Nothing’s gonna stop me from being with my people, and I don’t care what happens. [The terrorists] are not gonna win.’ I was committed to winning, so to speak. How could I do any less?”

I Love You All The Time – Live From The Olympia is released tomorrow (August 4).