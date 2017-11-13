Eagles of Death Metal play surprise Paris gig to mark second anniversary of Bataclan massacre

Jesse Hughes and Dave Catching performed at the ceremony to honour those killed.

Two members of Eagles of Death Metal performed at a surprise gig in Paris today (November 13) to mark the second anniversary of the Bataclan attack.

The band were performing at the Bataclan on November 13 2015 when terrorist gunmen stormed the venue. 89 people were killed during the attack, which was one of six co-ordinated attacks on Paris that night that killed a total of 130 people.

Singer Jesse Hughes and guitarist Dave Catching returned to Paris to perform in a memorial ceremony that was organised by survivors of the attack, which took place at the town hall of the 11th district.

They sang ‘I Love You All the Time’ and ‘Save a Prayer’ – the last song they played before the shooting began.

“I’m so happy and pleased to see all of you,” Hughes said to the crowd, before handing them white roses. “The only reason we’re still standing is because you all still love rock and roll.”

Speaking to reporters after the performance, Hughes remembered Nick Alexander, the band’s merchandise manager: “It is difficult to not to remember the people who were taken from us like our friend Nick Alexander and so many others.

“We watched people give their lives for their friends and we were able to bear witness to that, and now we have a burden of responsibility to make certain that everyone knows that kind of love exists in this world.”

Other ceremonies also took place around the city, at the sites of the other attacks.

Sting reopened the venue last year, one year after the massacre, with Pete Doherty playing two nights on November 16-17 2016. See pictures of his performance here.

Earlier this year, a documentary was released about the attacks.

Directed by Colin Hanks (son of actor Tom), ‘Eagles of Death Metal (Nos Amis)‘ features interviews with Hughes and his bandmates, as well as focusing on Hughes’ close friendship with Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme.

Meanwhile, Frank Turner and The Libertines have been confirmed for A Peaceful Noise, the second concert put on by the Nick Alexander Memorial Trust. The gig will take place at London’s ULU Live on November 25.