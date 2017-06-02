Eagles Of Death Metal discuss how U2 helped them in the wake of Paris terror attack

"Those guys did make it easy for us to play music again"

Eagles Of Death Metal’s guitarist has explained how U2 helped the band recover from the Paris terror attack.

The Jesse Hughes-fronted band were playing at the Bataclan venue on the night of November 13, 2015 when terrorist gunmen stormed the venue. 89 people were killed during the attack, which was one of six co-ordinated attacks on Paris that night that killed a total of 130 people.

Eagles Of Death Metal recently released an HBO documentary titled Nos Amis (Our Friends), surrounding the events and aftermath of the Bataclan attack.