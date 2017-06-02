Eagles Of Death Metal discuss how U2 helped them in the wake of Paris terror attack

Tom Connick
"Those guys did make it easy for us to play music again"

Eagles Of Death Metal’s guitarist has explained how U2 helped the band recover from the Paris terror attack.

The Jesse Hughes-fronted band were playing at the Bataclan venue on the night of November 13, 2015 when terrorist gunmen stormed the venue. 89 people were killed during the attack, which was one of six co-ordinated attacks on Paris that night that killed a total of 130 people.

 Now, in a new interview with Rolling Stone, Eagles Of Death Metal guitarist Dave Catching has explained how U2 helped their recovery by inviting them on-stage in Paris just weeks after the attack. “Those guys did make it easy for us to play music again,” Catching says. “I don’t know if I would have jumped right back into touring. They were very, very cool to us.”
It echoes a statement made by Hughes himself, who thanked U2 “for providing us the opportunity to return to Paris so quickly, and to share in the healing power of rock ‘n roll with so many of the beautiful people – nos amis – of this great city”, before also later thanking U2 frontman Bono in a separate Rolling Stone interview.
Eagles Of Death Metal recently released an HBO documentary titled Nos Amis (Our Friends), surrounding the events and aftermath of the Bataclan attack.
Speaking at the documentary’s premiere in LA on February 2, Hughes spoke of the immense difficulty of revisiting the attack. “There is nothing easy about this. But that doesn’t matter.”

The band’s Josh Homme, meanwhile, commented on how he felt the documentary was an “important” part of the grieving process.

“When Colin started mentioning that he felt it should be captured — that it had an importance — it was a surprise to me. It’s hard to take a compliment about something like this.

“It would have been a shame if the punctuation of this events was just violence and body count. [The documentary] doesn’t explain anything, but it was worth a shot.”