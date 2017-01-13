Watch Eagles Of Death Metal frontman recall Bataclan terror attack in documentary trailer

Jesse Hughes appears in clip from new HBO film 'Nos Amis (Our Friends)'

A trailer has been released for a new documentary about the 2015 terror attack at Eagles of Death Metal‘s Paris Bataclan gig.

The Jesse Hughes-fronted band were playing at the Bataclan venue on the night of November 13, 2015 when terrorist gunmen stormed the venue. 89 people were killed during the attack, which was one of six co-ordinated attacks on Paris that night that killed a total of 130 people.

The new documentary, entitled Eagles of Death Metal: Nos Amis (Our Friends), tells the story of the tragic events that occurred on that night. Directed by Colin Hanks (the son of Tom), the documentary will also look at Hughes and Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme’s friendship, while EODM’s relationship with their fans will also be covered.

In the trailer, an emotional Hughes says: “Everyone’s face was looking at me. I saw fear take a hold of everyone in that theatre.”

He later adds: “I just want to do what I’m supposed to do to make sure everyone comes through this okay and I want it to fix me too.”

“How do my sweetest friends un-see this,” Homme asks. “They can’t.”

Bono also appears in the trailer. The full documentary will premiere on HBO on February 13.

Jesse Hughes has made several controversial statements following the Bataclan attack, suggesting that it could have been an inside job and advocating a pro-gun stance. Hughes said in an interview in March of last year that a number of security guards who were due to work on the night of the attack did not turn up for work and pondered why that might be.

He later apologised for his comments, but then gave similar thoughts in another interview later on, to which the French music industry responded by kicking Eagles Of Death Metal off the bill at the French festivals they were booked to play that summer.

A survivor of the Bataclan attack later penned an open letter to Hughes. “I love your [band’s] music, your concerts mostly (such fun, wild shows) and man, I never thought that you would become one of those spreaders of fear,” Ismael El Irak wrote in The Guardian. “You always felt like a maverick, a rebel: we now know that you are not. We (and by that I mean the rebels, the mavericks, the rock crowd) always loved and defended you because you were a lovable fool and kind of a dumb fuck, like the Three Stooges or Tex Avery’s wolf. You now proved your stupidity to be fucking dangerous.”