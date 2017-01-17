Eagles Of Death Metal’s Jesse Hughes hit with restraining order over alleged death threats

Frontman is accused of threatening friend with a voodoo doll

Eagles of Death Metal frontman Jesse Hughes has reportedly had a restraining order granted against him following accusations that he made death threats to a former friend.

According to TMZ, Andrew Julian Vega has accused Hughes of threatening to “shoot him and blow his lungs through his back”, alleging that the singer also “glued a voodoo doll on his gate, stabbed it with a knife and wrote in red paint, ‘Andy is next'”.

The report claims that the pair fell out “over a girl” and that a judge has granted the restraining order forcing Hughes to stay 100 yards away from Vega, who is said to be worried for his own safety and that of his young daughter.

Hughes has not yet responded to the reports.

Meanwhile, a new documentary about the 2015 terror attack at Eagles of Death Metal’s Paris Bataclan gig is coming soon. Hughes’ band were playing at the Bataclan venue on the night of November 13, 2015 when terrorist gunmen stormed the venue.

Hughes has made several controversial statements following the Bataclan attack, suggesting that it could have been an inside job and advocating a pro-gun stance. Hughes said in an interview in March of last year that a number of security guards who were due to work on the night of the attack did not turn up for work and pondered why that might be.

He later apologised for his comments, but then gave similar thoughts in another interview later on, to which the French music industry responded by kicking Eagles Of Death Metal off the bill at the French festivals they were booked to play that summer.

There had been previous suggestions that Hughes may be suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.