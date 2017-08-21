Ed Balls is willing to give Radiohead another chance

Ex-Labour politician and 'Strictly' star responds to gig invitation from band

Ed Balls has accepted Radiohead‘s invitation to see them live again, saying that he is willing to give the band another chance after having originally described them as “dirge-like”.

Former Labour politician – and Strictly Come Dancing contestant – Balls recently penned an article for The Guardian in which he described going to Glastonbury Festival for the first time, describing Radiohead’s headline set as “dirge-like” and “fuzzy, blurry, psychedelic pap”.

Speaking to NME last week (August 18), Radiohead drummer Philip Selway said that he hadn’t read Balls’ original comments, but added: “He’ll have to come again when we play again. Hopefully we can change his mind.”

Balls has now taken to Twitter to accept the invitation, saying: “I’d love to give it a go. Surely millions of fans can’t be wrong… can they?” See his tweet below.

Balls had originally written in his Glasto article: “The atmosphere for Radiohead is funereal. The end of each song barely acknowledged by anyone other than the hardcore fans at the front. People around us chat through the songs, openly bored at the dirge-like offerings. And yes, there is a good reason why the large screens sit either side of the stage to help faraway audiences stay engaged; if you fill the feed with fuzzy, blurry, psychedelic pap, then it’s no wonder you lose your audience.”

He then added that he much preferred Major Lazer to Radiohead, saying: “What a contrast to go over to the Other stage and join the energy, excitement and musical wizardry of Major Lazer. It would have had me bouncing on the bed at home.”

Meanwhile, Radiohead’s Philip Selway recently announced a new solo album/film soundtrack.

‘Let Me Go’ will be released on October 27 via Bella Union. It will serve as the soundtrack to the film of the same name, which is based on Austrian-born Helga Schneider’s memoir. In it, she tracks down her mother Traudi, only to discover she was a guard in concentration camps during the Holocaust.