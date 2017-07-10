Ed Sheeran adds new dates to 2018 UK tour
Singer announces new shows in Manchester, Glasgow, Newcastle and Cardiff
Ed Sheeran has announced a number of new dates for his 2018 UK tour.
The singer-songwriter released his massive-selling third album ‘÷’ in March before headlining Glastonbury Festival in June.
Sheeran will head out on an extensive UK stadium tour next year, now adding new shows in Manchester, Glasgow, Newcastle and Cardiff after his existing dates sold out.
Tickets for these new dates go on sale here on Tuesday (July 11) at 9am.
See Sheeran’s full 2018 UK live schedule below. The new shows are highlighted with asterisks.
Wednesday 9 May – Belfast Boucher Playing Fields SOLD OUT
Thursday 24 May – Manchester Etihad Stadium SOLD OUT
Friday 25 May – Manchester Etihad Stadium SOLD OUT
Saturday 26 May – Manchester Etihad Stadium SOLD OUT
Sunday 27 May – Manchester Etihad Stadium *NEW DATE*
Friday 1 June – Glasgow Hampden Park SOLD OUT
Saturday 2 June – Glasgow Hampden Park SOLD OUT
Sunday 3 June – Glasgow Hampden Park *NEW DATE*
Friday 8 June – Newcastle St James’ Park SOLD OUT
Saturday 9 June – Newcastle St James’ Park SOLD OUT
Sunday 10 June – Newcastle St James’ Park *NEW DATE*
Thursday 14 June – London Wembley Stadium SOLD OUT
Friday 15 June – London Wembley Stadium SOLD OUT
Saturday 16 June – London Wembley Stadium SOLD OUT
Sunday 17 June – London Wembley Stadium SOLD OUT
Thursday 21 June – Cardiff Principality Stadium *NEW DATE*
Friday 22 June – Cardiff Principality Stadium SOLD OUT
Saturday 23 June – Cardiff Principality Stadium SOLD OUT
Sunday 24 June – Cardiff Principality Stadium SOLD OUT
Last week saw Ed Sheeran deny that he was quitting Twitter following abuse from internet trolls.
It had been reported that Sheeran was quitting Twitter after becoming fed up with abuse from people online. “I go on it and there’s nothing but people saying mean things”, he told The Sun. “Twitter’s a platform for that. One comment ruins your day. But that’s why I’ve come off it. The head-fuck for me has been trying to work out why people dislike me so much.”
However, he later posted a message to Instagram that read: “loads of Hoo-har about me quitting stuff. I haven’t quit anything, I’m just not reading anything, except Harry Potter.”