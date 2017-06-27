Ed Sheeran to announce 2018 UK and European stadium tour tomorrow

The Glasto headliner returns

Fresh from his huge Glastonbury headlining closing slot at the weekend, Ed Sheeran is set to announce a massive UK and EU stadium tour tomorrow (Wednesday 28 June).

Sheeran played a stellar headline set on the Sunday of Glasto, and now looks set to follow it up with some of his biggest UK headline shows to date – having played three sold-out dates at London’s 90,000-capacity Wembley Stadium back in 2015.

“You might expect Sheeran to be overwhelmed at any point during a show this massive, but he isn’t,” wrote NME in our review of his Glastonbury set. “He was born to play stages like this, and tonight, he quietly and competently offers a masterclass in how to do it. You can argue about whether Ed Sheeran is the right kind of pop star, but it’s pointless because he does it himself in the hyper ‘Take It Back’, which says “I’m a singer that you never wanna see shirtless”.

“Don’t be fooled by that, or by the moment, early on, when he asks everyone in the crowd to light their phone torches so he can see how many there are. He knew we’d all be there.”

See Sheeran tease the announcement below with a bizarre photo of him posing beside a cake shaped like his head.

Announcing UK and Europe stadium tour tomorrow. This was the only picture I could find at short notice x A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jun 27, 2017 at 3:48am PDT

Check back at NME.com tomorrow morning for more information and ticket details of Ed Sheeran’s 2018 UK stadium tour.