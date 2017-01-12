Ed Sheeran announces new album ‘÷’ release date

Sheeran's third album will include his new hits 'Shape Of You' and 'Castle On The Hill'.

Ed Sheeran has announced that his new album ‘÷’ will be released on March 3.

The British singer-songwriter returned last Friday (January 6) after a three-year hiatus with two new songs, ‘Shape Of You’ and ‘Castle On The Hill’. Both songs immediately smashed the existing Spotify record for one-day streams.

“First off, what a week!” Sheeran said today (January 12) as he officially announced his new album, which is pronounced “divide”.

“The reaction to my new singles has been absolutely mind-blowing and I can’t thank you enough. My new album ‘÷’ holds a very special place in my heart and I really believe this is my best work to date. I’ve been eager to get back and I couldn’t be more excited for March 3rd.”

Check out the album artwork, created by Sheeran himself, below.

Atlantic Records

Sheeran had already unveiled the tracklist for his new album ‘÷’. It include his new singles plus ten other songs on the standard edition, and 14 other songs on the deluxe edition.

During a recent interview, Sheeran confirmed that he will appear on James Corden’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ shortly, and said he wants to show off his rap skills when he does.

He also delivered an impromptu cover of the Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air theme tune during the radio interview.