Ed Sheeran announces huge 2017 North American tour

Ed Sheeran has announced a massive North American tour for later this year.

The British singer-songwriter’s new album ‘÷’ is set to hit number one this week after smashing streaming records. He is rumoured to be headlining Glastonbury.

Sheeran has now confirmed a 48-date North American arena tour, kicking off in June and finishing up in October. It will see him play dates in Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Toronto and other major cities.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale next Monday (March 13) at 10am local time, with general tickets going on sale March 17. More information can be found here.

See the dates in full below:

Kansas City, MO @ Spring Center (June 29)

Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena (30)

St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center (July 1)

Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre (7)

Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center (9)

Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center (11)

Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena (14)

Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena (15)

Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre (18)

Montreal, QC @Bell Centre (19)

Winnipeg, MB @ MTS Centre (22)

Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre (23)

Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place (25)

Vancouver, BC @Rogers Arena (28)

Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome (29)

Portland, OR @ Moda Center (30)

Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center (August 1)

Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena (2)

Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena (4)

Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena (5)

San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center (6)

Los Angeles, CA @Staples Center (10)

Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center (15)

Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center (17)

Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center (18)

Houston, TX @ Toyota Center (19)

San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center (22)

Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center (25)

Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena (29)

Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena (30)

Orlando, FL @ Amway Center (31)

Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena (September 2)

Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center (3)

Charleston, SC @North Charleston Coliseu (5)

Louisville, KY @ KFC YUM! Center (7)

Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse (8)

Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena (9)

Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center (12)

Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena (15)

St Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center (17)

Washington, DC @ Verizon Center (19)

Boston, MA @ TD Garden (22)

Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena (26)

Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena (27)

Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center (29)

Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center (30)

Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena (October 3)

Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena (6)

