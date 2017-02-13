Ed Sheeran announces huge Royal Albert Hall show

Singer-songwriter is due to hit the road in April

Ed Sheeran has joined the line-up for this year’s Teenage Cancer Trust gigs.

The singer-songwriter will perform at London’s Royal Albert Hall on March 28. Tickets go on sale 9am on Friday (February 17).

“It’s an honour to be asked back by the Teenage Cancer Trust for their fundraising week of live gigs,” Sheeran said. “It’s such an important cause and one that I’m extremely proud to be a part of. See you on March 28 and let’s raise loads of money for young people with cancer!”

Completing the full line up for this year’s Teenage Cancer Trust week are The Who, Paul Weller, Pet Shop Boys with Johnny Marr, Olly Murs, plus an evening of comedy hosted by Romesh Ranganathan – with special guests Jo Brand, Kevin Bridges, Russell Kane, Mike Wilmott and Tom Allen.

The full list of upcoming Teenage Cancer Trust gigs at the Royal Albert Hall are below.

Monday 27 March – Olly Murs

Wednesday 29 March – An evening of comedy hosted by Romesh Ranganathan – with special guests Jo Brand and Kevin Bridges

Thursday 30 March – The Who play ‘Tommy’ *100th TCT show

Friday 31 March – Paul Weller

Saturday 1 April – The Who play ‘Tommy’

Sunday 2 April – Pet Shop Boys with Johnny Marr and the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra

Last night (February 12), Sheeran performed ‘Shape Of You’ at the Grammy Awards.

The British singer, who releases new album ‘÷’ in March, followed Adele, The Weeknd and Daft Punk to deliver the third televised performance of the evening.

Read more: Ed Sheeran’s new album ‘÷’ – tour dates, release date, new songs, and everything you need to know

He announced tour dates last month. The singer-songwriter’s UK and Ireland leg will include two shows apiece in Dublin, Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Nottingham, Birmingham and London, all taking place in April and May.

The tour will begin in March in mainland Europe before heading to the UK and Ireland. Sheeran has also announced dates in South America, Central America and Mexico for May and June.

Sheeran will play:

Dublin, 3 Arena (April 12, 13)

Glasgow, The SSE Hydro (16, 17)

Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena (19, 20)

Manchester, Arena (22, 23)

Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena (25, 26)

Birmingham, Barclaycard Arena (28, 29)

London, The O2 (May 1, 2)