Ed Sheeran announces huge London show at The O2 – the day before Glastonbury

Could Sheeran be joining Radiohead and Foo Fighters at Glasto?
Ed Sheeran has announced another huge show in London – and it just happens to be the day before Glastonbury 2017.
Sheeran has long been rumoured to play Glastonbury 2017, but now the chances of a headline appearance seem more likely with a massive show revealed in London – to mark the 10th anniversary of The o2.
“I am really excited to be joining the celebrations for The O2’s 10th Birthday,” said Sheeran. “The O2 is such an iconic venue and has played host to some of my biggest inspirations. It’s always a privilege to play there and taking part in the 10th Birthday celebrations makes it even more special.”
He’ll be joining the previously announced Alt-J, Jamiroquai and Celine Dion in performing at The O2’s tenth birthday celebrations, with Sheeran’s special show taking to the stage on Thursday 22 June. Tickets are on sale from 5pm today and will be available here.
See his full upcoming tour dates below
Tue March 28 2017 – LONDON Royal Albert Hall
Wed April 12 2017 – DUBLIN 3Arena
Thu April 13 2017 – DUBLIN 3Arena
Sun April 16 2017 – GLASGOW SSE Hydro
Mon April 17 2017 – GLASGOW SSE Hydro
Wed April 19 2017 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE Metro Radio Arena
Thu April 20 2017 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE Metro Radio Arena
Sat April 22 2017 – MANCHESTER Arena
Sun April 23 2017 – MANCHESTER Arena
Tue April 25 2017 – NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena
Wed April 26 2017 – NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena
Fri April 28 2017 – BIRMINGHAM Barclaycard Arena
Sat April 29 2017 – BIRMINGHAM Barclaycard Arena
Mon May 01 2017 – LONDON O2 Arena
Tue May 02 2017 – LONDON O2 Arena
Wed May 03 2017 – LONDON O2 Arena
Thu June 22 2017 – LONDON O2 Arena
Meanwhile, after his new album ‘÷’ rocketed straight to No.1 and broke various streaming and sales records, Sheeran recently joined Kurupt FM for a Comic Relief special of ‘People Just Do Nothing‘ – as well as being confirmed for a cameo in ‘Game Of Thrones’ season 7.
Last month, the Glastonbury bosses told NME that the next line-up announcement would be made in March – as well as revealing that they’d booked ‘twice as many bands to play‘, and that they’d be introducing the new area of a ‘drive-in cinema‘.
Foo Fighters were recently confirmed as the second headliner, joining Radiohead who’ll play the Pyramid Stage on the Friday. While Ed Sheeran and Green Day are among the bookies’ favourites for the final headliner, Wiley also confirmed himself to be performing at Glastonbury 2017, as have London Grammar.