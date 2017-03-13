Ed Sheeran announces huge London show at The O2 – the day before Glastonbury

Could Sheeran be joining Radiohead and Foo Fighters at Glasto?

Ed Sheeran has announced another huge show in London – and it just happens to be the day before Glastonbury 2017.

Sheeran has long been rumoured to play Glastonbury 2017, but now the chances of a headline appearance seem more likely with a massive show revealed in London – to mark the 10th anniversary of The o2.

“I am really excited to be joining the celebrations for The O2’s 10th Birthday,” said Sheeran. “The O2 is such an iconic venue and has played host to some of my biggest inspirations. It’s always a privilege to play there and taking part in the 10th Birthday celebrations makes it even more special.”

He’ll be joining the previously announced Alt-J, Jamiroquai and Celine Dion in performing at The O2’s tenth birthday celebrations, with Sheeran’s special show taking to the stage on Thursday 22 June. Tickets are on sale from 5pm today and will be available here.

See his full upcoming tour dates below

Tue March 28 2017 – LONDON Royal Albert Hall

Wed April 12 2017 – DUBLIN 3Arena

Thu April 13 2017 – DUBLIN 3Arena

Sun April 16 2017 – GLASGOW SSE Hydro

Mon April 17 2017 – GLASGOW SSE Hydro

Wed April 19 2017 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE Metro Radio Arena

Thu April 20 2017 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE Metro Radio Arena

Sat April 22 2017 – MANCHESTER Arena

Sun April 23 2017 – MANCHESTER Arena

Tue April 25 2017 – NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena

Wed April 26 2017 – NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena

Fri April 28 2017 – BIRMINGHAM Barclaycard Arena

Sat April 29 2017 – BIRMINGHAM Barclaycard Arena

Mon May 01 2017 – LONDON O2 Arena

Tue May 02 2017 – LONDON O2 Arena

Wed May 03 2017 – LONDON O2 Arena

Thu June 22 2017 – LONDON O2 Arena

Meanwhile, after his new album ‘÷’ rocketed straight to No.1 and broke various streaming and sales records, Sheeran recently joined Kurupt FM for a Comic Relief special of ‘People Just Do Nothing‘ – as well as being confirmed for a cameo in ‘Game Of Thrones’ season 7.