Ed Sheeran announces James Blunt as support act for North American tour

The pair will be touring North America this June.

Ed Sheeran has announced that James Blunt will be supporting him on his North American tour.

Sheeran revealed that Blunt will open his forthcoming 48-date tour, which kicks off in Kansas City on June 29, on Twitter earlier today (March 20).

The pair have recently worked on several new songs together, set to appear on Blunt’s new album, ‘The Afterlove’. The first of which, ‘Make Me Better’, co-written by Sheeran and his regular collaborator Johnny McDaid, was released earlier this month.

Sheeran is due to embark on his UK tour next week, with dates lined up in London, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and more.

Last week, the singer-songwriter was revealed as the final headliner at this year’s Glastonbury Festival, prompting a mixed response from festival-goers.

In a recent interview, Blunt admitted that he and Sheeran made up a story about Princess Beatrice cutting Sheeran’s face with a sword.

It was reported in November that Princess Beatrice had accidentally slashed Sheeran’s face while she pretended to knight Blunt at the Royal Lodge in Windsor.

See the North American tour dates in full below:

Kansas City, MO @ Spring Center (June 29)

Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena (30)

St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center (July 1)

Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre (7)

Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center (9)

Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center (11)

Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena (14)

Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena (15)

Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre (18)

Montreal, QC @Bell Centre (19)

Winnipeg, MB @ MTS Centre (22)

Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre (23)

Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place (25)

Vancouver, BC @Rogers Arena (28)

Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome (29)

Portland, OR @ Moda Center (30)

Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center (August 1)

Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena (2)

Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena (4)

Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena (5)

San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center (6)

Los Angeles, CA @Staples Center (10)

Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center (15)

Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center (17)

Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center (18)

Houston, TX @ Toyota Center (19)

San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center (22)

Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center (25)

Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena (29)

Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena (30)

Orlando, FL @ Amway Center (31)

Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena (September 2)

Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center (3)

Charleston, SC @North Charleston Coliseu (5)

Louisville, KY @ KFC YUM! Center (7)

Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse (8)

Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena (9)

Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center (12)

Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena (15)

St Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center (17)

Washington, DC @ Verizon Center (19)

Boston, MA @ TD Garden (22)

Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena (26)

Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena (27)

Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center (29)

Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center (30)

Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena (October 3)

Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena (6)

