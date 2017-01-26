Ed Sheeran announces UK and Ireland tour dates

Sheeran's coming to Dublin, Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Nottingham, Birmingham and London.

Ed Sheeran has announced a series of 2017 tour dates in support of new album ‘÷’.

The singer-songwriter’s UK and Ireland leg will include two shows apiece in Dublin, Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Nottingham, Birmingham and London, all taking place in April and May.

The tour will begin in March in mainland Europe before heading to the UK and Ireland. Sheeran has also announced dates in South America, Central America and Mexico for May and June.

Tickets for the UK and Ireland dates go on sale at 10am next Thursday (February 2) from Ed Sheeran’s website. Check out the full list of UK and Ireland dates below.

April 2017:

Wed 12 Ireland Dublin 3 Arena

Thu 13 Ireland Dublin 3 Arena

Sun 16 UK Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Mon 17 UK Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Wed 19 UK Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Thu 20 UK Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Sat 22 UK Manchester Arena

Sun 23 UK Manchester Arena

Tue 25 UK Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Wed 26 UK Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Fri 28 UK Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

Sat 29 UK Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

May 2017:

Mon 1 UK London The O2

Tue 2 UK London The O2

Meanwhile, it has been reported that James Blunt will be joining Sheeran on his US dates, though this has yet to be confirmed, and Sheeran’s US dates have yet to be announced.

Sheeran returned earlier this month after a three-year hiatus with two new songs, ‘Shape Of You’ and ‘Castle On The Hill’. The songs have since broken a chart record by entering at Number One and Number Two in the same week. He then announced new album ‘‘÷’, which is pronounced “Divide”.

During a recent interview, Sheeran confirmed that he will appear on James Corden’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ shortly, and said he wants to show off his rap skills when he does.

In interviews he has also revealed the song he wishes he had kept for himself, and delivered an impromptu cover of the Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air theme tune.