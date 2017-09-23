Ed Sheeran announces US arena tour for 2018

He's heading Stateside in 2018

Ed Sheeran has announced a huge US tour of arenas, set to take place in summer 2018.

The 26-year-old artist – who released his third album ‘÷’ earlier this year – recently managed to dethrone Drake when it comes to Spotify numbers, with the album’s lead single ‘Shape Of You’ surpassing Drake‘s ‘One Dance’ as the streaming service’s most streamed track.

Now, he’s set to return to the USA, with a huge run of dates set for next year. The run kicks off in California in mid-August, and runs straight through to November. Check out the full dates below.

Ed Sheeran 2018 US tour dates:

Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl Stadium (August 18)

Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field (25)

Toronto, ON @ rogers Centre (30)

St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium (September 6)

Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium (15)

East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium (22)

Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financiel Field (27)

Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium (October 13)

Fargo, ND @ Fargodome (17)

Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium (20)

Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium (27)

New Orleans, LA @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome (31)

Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park (November 3)

Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium (7)

Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium (10)

Sheeran is currently in the midst of another US tour, with James Blunt as support.

Blunt has told the BBC of their not-very-rockstar antics: “It’s extremely calm. We drink tea. We watch television series – I can’t think of which one, but we take it very easy.”

“I have five people in my band, he has a loop pedal,” Blunt added. “He’s not only a great musician but a great businessman, too. It feels highly inefficient of me, and my band sit there nervously, waiting to be fired.”

The remainder of Ed Sheeran and James Blunt’s current US tour is as follows:

Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena (September 26)

Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena (27)

Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center (29)

Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center (30)

Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena (October 3)

Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena (6)