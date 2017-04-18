Ed Sheeran to appear on ‘Desert Island Discs’

The singer-songwriter has already been interviewed by Kirsty Young for the BBC Radio 4 show.

Ed Sheeran is to appear on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs.

The ‘Shape Of You’ singer will become the first castaway of the new series when Desert Island Discs returns next month.

He has already recorded his interview with Kirsty Young, the BBC announced this morning (April 18). His episode, in which he chooses the eight songs he would most want to have with him if he were stranded on a desert island, will air on Sunday, May 7.

Desert Island Discs celebrated its 75th anniversary earlier this year with an appearance from David Beckham. The football icon chose songs by The Stone Roses, The Rolling Stones and Elton John.

Sheeran recently had his epic UK chart reign ended by Harry Styles, whose solo debut ‘Sign Of The Times’ knocked Sheeran’s ‘Shape Of You’ off the top spot after 13 weeks. Meanwhile, Sheeran has been filming the video for his next single ‘Galway Girl’ in the Irish city after which it is named.

Last week Sheeran kicked off his latest tour tonight in Dublin. Check out his remaining UK and Ireland tour itinerary below.

April 2017:

Wed 19 UK Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Thu 20 UK Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Sat 22 UK Manchester Arena

Sun 23 UK Manchester Arena

Tue 25 UK Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Wed 26 UK Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Fri 28 UK Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

Sat 29 UK Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

May 2017:

Mon 1 UK London The O2

Tue 2 UK London The O2