Ed Sheeran forced to cancel string of Asia tour dates following bike accident

The singer broke his arm and fractured his wrist and elbow in a crash on Monday (October 16)

Ed Sheeran has announced the cancellation of a string of upcoming tour dates in Asia following his recent bike accident.

The singer was involved in a crash in London on Monday (October 16) when he was knocked off his bicycle in the capital by a car. Sheeran injured his arm, wrist and elbow in the accident.

After warning fans that his injuries would likely result in the cancellation of tour dates, Sheeran has now confirmed that five scheduled live shows in Asia will no longer go ahead.

Writing on Instagram, Sheeran told his fans: “A visit to my doctors confirmed fractures in my right wrist and left elbow that will leave me unable to perform live concerts for the immediate future. Sadly, this means that the following shows will not be able to go ahead as planned: Taipei, Osaka, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong.

“I’m waiting to see how the healing progresses before we have to decide on shows beyond that. Please stay tuned for more details.”

See Sheeran’s Instagram post below.

Sheeran’s scheduled was due to begin next week on Sunday (October 22) in Taipei, before heading to Osaka, Seoul in South Korea, Tokyo in Japan, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Indonesia and Singapore.