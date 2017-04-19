Ed Sheeran blames Saoirse Ronan for his misspelled ‘Galway Girl’ tattoo

Now this is a little embarrassing...

Ed Sheeran has revealed that his latest tattoo has a pretty blatant spelling error.

The singer said that Oscar-nominated actress Saoirse Ronan, who stars in his forthcoming ‘Galway Girl’ video, deliberately misspelled the song’s title when she wrote it on his arm.

“When we were filming it, I meant to get a tattoo of her handwriting saying ‘Galway Girl’ from her point of view.” Sheeran told the crowd at his recent Glasgow gig, according to The Sun. “It actually says Galway Grill. G-R-I-L-L. She really took the pisss out of me — full on.”

He added: “I haven’t actually told anyone that yet. I’m actually quite proud of her. It’s the kind of thing I would do.”

Sheeran and Ronan recently filmed the video for his next single ‘Galway Girl’ in the Irish city after which it is named.

Meanwhile, Sheeran has had his epic UK chart reign ended by Harry Styles, whose solo debut ‘Sign Of The Times’ knocked Sheeran’s ‘Shape Of You’ off the top spot after 13 weeks. Sheeran has also recorded an upcoming episode of Desert Island Discs.

Last week Sheeran kicked off his latest tour in Dublin. Check out his remaining UK and Ireland tour itinerary below.

April 2017:

Wed 19 UK Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Thu 20 UK Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Sat 22 UK Manchester Arena

Sun 23 UK Manchester Arena

Tue 25 UK Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Wed 26 UK Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Fri 28 UK Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

Sat 29 UK Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

May 2017:

Mon 1 UK London The O2

Tue 2 UK London The O2