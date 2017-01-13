Ed Sheeran breaks UK chart record with new singles

Singer's new album '÷' is out on March 3

Ed Sheeran has set a new UK chart record after his two recent singles ‘Shape Of You’ and ‘Castle On The Hill’ shot straight in at Number One and Two this week.

The Suffolk-based singer-songwriter returned last Friday (January 6) after a three-year hiatus with both singles. They will precede the release of his third album, entitled ‘÷’, which will arrive on March 3.

No other artist has entered at positions One and Two on the UK singles chart with new tracks.

“I’m incredibly chuffed that they’ve gone straight in at Number One and Two today (January 13),” he said.

“Both tracks mean a huge amount to me so it really is amazing to see them go to the top of the chart together on the first week. I can’t wait for everyone to hear the rest of the album in March.”

Sheeran also bagged the biggest opening week for any artist since Adele’s record-breaking return in November 2015 when she shot straight to Number One with 332,000 combined sales of ‘Hello’, while Sheeran has racked up a staggering 421,000 across his two new releases over the past week.

Both songs also smashed the existing Spotify record for one-day streams, which was previously held by One Direction‘s song ‘Drag Me Down’, which pulled in 4,759,698 plays on July 31 2015. The boyband had previously broken the record held by rapper Wiz Khalifa, who had 4.26 million streams in 24 hours for his song ‘See You Again’ on April 17 2015.

‘Shape Of You’ registered 6,868,642 in the 24 hours after its release. ‘Castle On The Hill’ faired similarly numbers-wise, pulling in 6,168,395 streams.

Meanwhile, Little Mix’s ‘Glory Days’ now only trails The Spice Girls for most number of weeks at Number One by a girl group on the official UK albums chart.

Their LP spends a fifth week at the chart summit, surpassing any other album released by a girl group this millennium but it is some way behind The Spice Girls’ record-setting debut, ‘Spice’, which spent a 15 weeks at the summit upon its release in 1996.