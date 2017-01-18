Ed Sheeran builds an underground pub in his house

Singer talks about his watering hole in new interview

Ed Sheeran has revealed that he has built an underground pub in the basement of his house.

The singer-songwriter returned after a three-year hiatus earlier this month (January 6) with new singles, ‘Shape Of You’ and ‘Castle On The Hill’. They precede the release of his third album, ‘÷’, which will arrive on March 3.

Speaking to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Sheeran said of his new watering hole: “I’ve built a pub. Like, I had a bar before, a bar where you could pour beers but now this has like a selection of beers, which is cool.”

He went on to detail how it has its own underground passage: “So, basically, there’s an underground tunnel to get there that you can close off. So if I have a party, everyone goes in the pub and no one can get in the house so you get no one raiding the cupboards or smashing anything. You have to go underground to get to the pub.”

Sheeran continued: “Peter Jackson’s house [has] got like loads of secret passageways and underground tunnels. I went there and was like I want all of this on a smaller scale.”

“I think it’s great, but the problem with my house at the moment is when I have a house party it’s all in the house and if I have kids I still wanna have mates around and have beers and stuff like that so it’s good to have something that’s separate. Me and my wife will take turns getting pissed.”

Sheeran recently set a new UK chart record after ‘Shape Of You’ and ‘Castle On The Hill’ shot straight in at number one and two last week. Both songs also smashed the Spotify record for one-day streams.

