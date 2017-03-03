Ed Sheeran buys and sells his own album ‘÷’ at London record store

The singer-songwriter's eagerly-anticipated new album is out today (March 3).

Ed Sheeran popped into HMV on London’s Oxford Street this morning (March 3) to buy a copy of his new album ‘÷’.

The singer-songwriter then leapt behind the cash desk so he could sell the album to customers at the store. He even had an ‘Ed’ name badge made for the occasion.

Today sees the release of Ed Sheeran‘s hotly-anticipated new album ‘÷’, which features the hit singles ‘Shape Of You’, ‘How Do You Feel (Paean)’ and ‘Castle On The Hill’. It’s expected to become one of 2017’s biggest sellers.

During a recent interview to promote the album, he revealed an incident in which he ‘got hammered and hit Justin Bieber in the face with a golf club‘, and opened up about his relationship with Noel Gallagher.

