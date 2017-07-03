Ed Sheeran and Calvin Harris go head-to-head for Number 1

Just 650 sales separate the two

Ed Sheeran and Calvin Harris are locked in a close battle for Number 1 in the UK Official Albums Chart.

Sheeran, who gained a post-Glastonbury bump in sales for recent album ‘÷‘ after headlining the festival’s Sunday night, is just 650 sales ahead of his closest rival. Harris released his new album ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1’, which is currently ahead of ‘Divide’ in download figures, last week.

Elsewhere in the midweek Chart Update, Corey Taylor-fronted rockers Stone Sour are on course for their highest ever UK chart position, with ‘Hydrograd’ sitting at number three.

Barry Gibb also received a post-Glastonbury boost in sales, with ‘The Bee Gees’ Timeless: The All Time Greatest Hits’ sat at number six in the mid-weeks.

Calvin Harris’ new album ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1’ features guest spots from Frank Ocean, Travis Scott, Kehlani, Future, Pharrell, Katy Perry, Big Sean, John Legend, Khalid, Migos, Schoolboy Q, Ariana Grande, Young Thug, D.R.A.M., Nicki Minaj, Lil Yachty, Jessie Reyez, PARTYNEXTDOOR, and Snoop Dogg.

Following the announcement of the stacked line-up of guests, deadmau5 took to Twitter to criticise Harris, writing: “Anyone ever remember when calvin harris was just… calvin harris? who the fuck are all these other people? like… why?”.

He added: “fucking hate watching what i love to do get raped by popular culture for the sake of selling stupid shit for stupid people… nothing new here. just your typical sellout rant about people who obviously know how to pander shit for the sake of capitalism. moving on.”