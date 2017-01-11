Ed Sheeran to rap in ‘Carpool Karaoke’ appearance

Singer confirms he will appear in James Corden's popular segment

Ed Sheeran has confirmed that he will appear on James Corden’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ shortly.

The British singer-songwriter returned last Friday (January 6) after a three-year hiatus with two new songs, ‘Shape Of You’ and ‘Castle On The Hill’. Both songs immediately smashed the existing Spotify record for one-day streams. The singles will precede the release of his third album, entitled ‘÷’, which will arrive “soon”.

In an interview with Capital FM earlier this week, Sheeran revealed that he is set for a ‘Carpool Karaoke’ appearance “at some point this year”.

“I’ve been in touch with James Corden about this for three years, because he wanted me to do the first one and I just wasn’t around,” Sheeran said. “I can confirm that at some point this year, I will be doing a ‘Carpool Karaoke’.”

Sheeran also revealed that he wants to cover late rapper Notorious BIG during his cameo.

“I know the whole thing is singing to your tune, but I think I’d feel a bit awkward singing to my song,” Sheeran said. “I think I’d just want to put on some Biggie… I want to put on something really awkward and dirty, like Biggie’s song, ‘Big Booty Hoes,’ or something like that… and just hear James Corden sing along to that.”

Earlier this week it was reported that the ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Apple Music spin-off series will have 16 different guest hosts.

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran has unveiled the tracklist for his new album ‘÷’. It will include his new singles plus ten other songs.