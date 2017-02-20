Ed Sheeran in chart battle with himself for this week’s UK Number One single

Plus Take That are also in the race for the top spot

Ed Sheeran is competing with himself for the Number One spot in this week’s UK singles chart.

The singer-songwriter’s latest track ‘How Would You Feel (Paean)’ is currently at Number Two and is less than 700 downloads and streaming equivalent sales behind ‘Shape Of You’.

It’s the third song he’s shared from new album ‘÷’ following ‘Shape Of You’ and ‘Castle On The Hill’, which broke a chart record by entering at Number One and Number Two. Sheeran recently explained that ‘How Would You Feel (Paean)’ is not a single, but simply one of his favourite tracks from the album.

The last act to topple themselves from the summit of the UK chart was Justin Bieber, when ‘Love Yourself’ replaced ‘Sorry’ in December 2015.

Sheeran will release new album ‘÷’ on March 3. He has recently been spotted filming Carpool Karaoke with James Corden.

Read more: Ed Sheeran’s new album ‘÷’ – tour dates, release date, new songs, and everything you need to know

Meanwhile, Take That are also on track to land a big new entry with their new single ‘Giants’.

The lead single from their upcoming album ‘Wonderland’ is currently at Number Four according to the midweek charts, boosted by physical sales as well as downloads and streams, with two separate CD releases of the track also out this week.

In the official UK album chart, Rag’n’Bone Man‘s debut album ‘Human’ is on course to stay at the summit of the chart for a second week running.

The LP, which is the fastest-selling debut album by a male solo artist this decade, is outselling its nearest rival – Amy MacDonald – by two copies to one.

Meanwhile, Ryan Adams‘ ‘Prisoner’ could become his highest charting record yet this week, currently at Number 3, while Ed Sheeran’s ‘X’ is up three to Number 4.

Should Sheeran’s second album hold onto its position, it’ll mark its 62nd non-consecutive week in the Top 5.