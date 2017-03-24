Ed Sheeran claims UK chart double for third week running

Singer-songwriter continues to dominate

Ed Sheeran continues to dominate the official UK and album charts with ‘÷’ logging a third stint at Number One and single ‘Shape Of You’ racking up its 11th week at the summit.

‘÷’ shifted 206,000 across physical (67% of this week’s total), downloads (13%) and streaming equivalent sales (20%) this week to keep its place at the top.

He is currently dominating the top three with ‘Shape Of You’, ‘Galway Girl’ and ‘Castle On The Hill’. At one point he had 16 songs in the Top 20.

Drake was close behind at Number Two in the album chart with his new LP ‘More Life’.

Dame Vera Lynn also entered the record books this evening (March 24) as the oldest living artist to enter the official UK albums chart.

She is a brand new entry at Number Three with latest album ‘100’, which features orchestral reinterpretations of ‘We’ll Meet Again’ and ‘White Cliffs Of Dover’. Special guests on the record include Alfie Boe, Alexander Armstrong and Aled Jones.

Lynn rose to fame during the Second World War, earning the title ‘The Forces’ Sweetheart’ due to her music’s popularity with the British armed forces fighting across the world – the singer even visited conflict zones to lift troop morale during wartime.

At the grand age of 100, Lynn is the first ever centenarian to chart, and smashes her own record from June 2014, when she became the oldest living artist to reach the Top 20 with her ‘National Treasure’ album.

An image of Lynn was recently projected onto the white cliffs of Dover to mark the veteran singer’s 100th birthday.

Sheeran meanwhile recently revealed how he was moved to tears by a recent Comic Relief trip to Liberia in West Africa.

The singer visited a school in West Point and said he was “shocked” and “appalled” by the conditions they were living in.