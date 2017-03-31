Liberian boy rescued by Ed Sheeran during Comic Relief speaks out

The 14-year-old orphan - who goes by the name JD - was the subject of an emotional meeting with Sheeran for Comic Relief

The Liberian boy who was rescued by Ed Sheeran has spoken about the experience of being saved by the artist.

Sheeran met JD, a 14-year-old orphan who lives on the streets of Liberia, for a segment for last Friday’s (March 24) Comic Relief telecast. As the emotional meeting drew to a close, Sheeran offered to rescue JD and four of his friends after the ‘÷‘ songwriter witnessed an older man hitting JD in public.

JD has now spoken out about his improved circumstances following his meeting with Sheeran. As reported by the Mail Online, the boy is now living safely in the Liberian capital Monrovia along with his four friends – all thanks to Sheeran and charity Street Child’s interference.

Living with his new guardian ‘Ma’, JD said: “I used to sleep in canoes on the beach with my friends. Now I feel much better because I stay with Ma and she takes care of us. She always comes looking for us to make sure we are ok. She really cares about me. I didn’t have that before.

“I am very happy to be going to school soon. I want to be President, so I have to learn and study well,” he continued. “When I am President I can help all the other street children with food, shelter and school. I want to see all children in school uniforms.

JD also expressed his gratitude for Street Child and Sheeran, adding: “If I had not met Street Child and Ed, I would still be sleeping in canoes on the beach.”

Meanwhile, Sheeran revealed earlier this week that he will stop touring when he becomes a father.