Ed Sheeran completes Capital Jingle Bell Ball line-up

Taylor Swift is also set to perform at the pop bash

Ed Sheeran has been announced as the final performer for Capital FM’s Jingle Bell Ball this December.

Earlier this week, Taylor Swift was announced as headlining the December 10 event, alongside performances from the likes of Liam Payne, The Script and Stefflon Don.

Now, Ed Sheeran has been added to that night’s festivities, completing the Sunday night line-up. Speaking to Capital’s Roman Kemp, Sheeran said: “I always love playing Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball. Playing a multi-artist show like that, you just get to meet so many cool people that you would never have met otherwise, and Capital always put on a great production.

“It always looks really good. For me, it’s how the stage looks and the lighting. It’s a really, really good show to go to and definitely massive value for money because you get to see 10 or 11 acts that can all fill that arena.”

The full lineup for each event is as follows:

DECEMBER

09 London, O2 Arena – Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Liam Payne, Sigala, the Script, the Chainsmokers, Louisa Johnson, Stefflon Don, Mabel, James Hype and Matt Terry.

10 December London, O2 Arena – Sam Smith, Rita Ora, Craig David, Dua Lipa, Niall Horan, Jonas Blue, James Arthur, Jax Jones, Yungen, Major Lazer and Anne-Marie.

Ed Sheeran recently announced a series of rescheduled shows, after the singer was forced to cancel concerts due to a bike accident.

The singer was involved in a crash in London last month when he was knocked off his bicycle in the capital by a car. Sheeran injured his arm, wrist and elbow in the accident.

After the accident forced him to shelve the majority of his tour in Asia, Sheeran has now announced that he’ll finally return next April for dates in Manila, Osaka, and Tokyo.