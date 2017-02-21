Watch Ed Sheeran cover Little Mix’s ‘Touch’ in Radio 1’s Live Lounge

Singer-songwriter performs cover in Radio 1 session

Ed Sheeran has covered Little Mix‘s ‘Touch’ in session for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge.

The singer-songwriter, who is preparing his new album ‘÷’ for release in March, put glasses on to read the song’s lyrics. “I hope they don’t fog up,” he said before the performance. Watch in the video below.

“Can I say that the one concert I went to last year [was Little Mix]. I didn’t go to any gigs and I was in Milan and I’m a Little Mix fan girl,” Sheeran said.

He added: “Who isn’t [a secret Little Mix fan]? I rarely meet boys now who don’t like Little Mix, they just have hit upon hit, there’s not a song that comes out that I’m not like, ‘Oh, that’s gonna be in my head for a month now.’ They’re always on point.”

Meanwhile, Wiley has hailed Ed Sheeran as a ‘Godlike Genius’. Speaking to NME at last week’s VO5 NME Awards 2017, where he picked up the Outstanding Contribution To Music Award, Wiley said: “Next year, Godlike Genius [Award], you need to be giving it to Ed Sheeran. He’s a Godlike Genius, he’s a mate, but more importantly he’s a great musician.”

Ed Sheeran’s upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates are below:

London, Royal Albert Hall (March 28)

Dublin, 3 Arena (April 12, 13)

Glasgow, The SSE Hydro (16, 17)

Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena (19, 20)

Manchester, Arena (22, 23)

Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena (25, 26)

Birmingham, Barclaycard Arena (28, 29)

London, The O2 (May 1, 2)

