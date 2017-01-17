Ed Sheeran delayed new album because of US election ‘shit storm’

Third album '÷' is now set for release in March

Ed Sheeran has revealed that he was initially set to release his new album last year but delayed it due to the US election.

The singer-songwriter returned earlier this month (January 6) after a three-year hiatus with new singles, ‘Shape Of You’ and ‘Castle On The Hill’. They precede the release of his third album, ‘÷’, which will arrive on March 3.

Sheeran has now stated that the first two tracks were going to be dropped in September, with the album coming in November. But he told Zane Lowe on Beats 1: “The week the album was coming out was the week (of) the Presidential elections, that was just a shit storm of media and I was, like, obviously if I come out with a record then no one’s going to care”.

“Then the week after Bruno [Mars] came out, the week after The Weeknd came out,” he said, adding: “It feels like a clean start this year though.”

Getty

Sheeran recently set a new UK chart record after ‘Shape Of You’ and ‘Castle On The Hill’ shot straight in at number one and two last week. Both songs also smashed the Spotify record for one-day streams.

Read more: Ed Sheeran’s new album ‘÷’ – release date, tour dates, new songs, and everything you need to know