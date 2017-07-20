Ed Sheeran clarifies his Twitter situation after ‘Game Of Thrones’ backlash

Sheeran says it's "clearly fuckin' awesome" that he appeared on the HBO show.

Ed Sheeran has insisted he didn’t quit Twitter because of the negative reaction to his Game Of Thrones cameo.

The singer-songwriter deleted his account earlier this week, shortly after some fans had reacted angrily to his appearance on the HBO show.

Writing on Instagram last night (July 19), Sheeran clarified: “Last i’ll say on this. I came off Twitter Coz I was always intending to come off Twitter, had nothing to do with what people said about my game of thrones cameo, because I am in game of thrones, why the hell would I worry what people thought about that. It’s clearly fuckin’ awesome. Timing was just a coincidence, but believe what you want.”

Sheeran has since rejoined Twitter – sort of. His account is active again but a message in his bio reads: “I don’t use this anymore, please follow me on @teddysphotos on instagram, lots of love x”

Last month, Sheeran said that he was planning to stop using Twitter altogether – but later retracted his comments in an Instagram post.

“Loads of Hoo-har about me quitting stuff. I haven’t quit anything, I’m just not reading anything, except Harry Potter. Hope everyone had a wonderful July 4th yo”, he wrote.

Meanwhile, the director of Sheeran’s Game Of Thrones episode has defended the singer’s appearance on the HBO show.