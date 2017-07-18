He's erased his entire presence on the site.

Ed Sheeran has deleted his Twitter account only hours after he was criticised for his cameo performance in Game of Thrones.

The singer, who tweeted under the handle @EdSheeran, has erased his entire presence on the site – less than a month after claiming that he was planning to stop using it.

The move comes after he was criticised for making a brief appearance on Game of Thrones, which saw him serenade Arya Stark with a ballad.

One unhappy Game of Thrones fan wrote: “That Ed Sheeran cameo on # GameOfThrones was remarkably awful. Could he have been roasted by a dragon at least?”

Another said: “Oh FUCK OFF why is Ed Sheeran in Game of Thrones? This shit is meant to be a fantasy world and they’ve turned it into one of his music vids.”

Q magazine is out now. Also loads of Hoo-har about me quitting stuff. I haven't quit anything, I'm just not reading anything, except Harry Potter. Hope everyone had a wonderful July 4th yo A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jul 5, 2017 at 12:55pm PDT

Last month, Ed confirmed that he was planning to stop using Twitter altogether – but later retracted his comments in an Instagram post.

“Loads of Hoo-har about me quitting stuff. I haven’t quit anything, I’m just not reading anything, except Harry Potter. Hope everyone had a wonderful July 4th yo”, he wrote.

He is also set to make another guest appearance in a hugely popular TV series – playing Lisa’s love interest in an upcoming episode of The Simpsons.