Ed Sheeran was denied access to his own Grammys party

Not only that, but it was the fourth year in a row

Ed Sheeran has revealed that he was refused entry to his own Grammys party – for the fourth year in a row.

After performing ‘The Shape Of You’ at the US ceremony at the weekend, he then had to opt for another after-party after not being allowed in to his own.

“That’s actually happened four years in a row, and that’s not just my label’s after-party, that’s just after-parties in general,” he told On Air. “It’s just – do you know what I don’t get… it’s like you walk into those parties and there’s four musicians there and everyone else there are people from LA who didn’t even go to the Grammys and just want a party to go to.

“So I went to Benny Blanco and Diplo’s party and arrived there super-early, and suddenly 2,000 people turned up and I was like, ‘I’m going’.”

Sheeran releases his third album ‘÷’ on 3 March.

As well as announcing details of a special London gig at Royal Albert Hall for Teenage Cancer Trust, Sheeran’s upcoming UK, European and South American tour dates are below.

MARCH

Turin, Italy – Pala Alpitour (Fri 17)

Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion, (Sun 19)

Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle (Mon 20)

Mannheim, Germany – SAP-Arena (Wed 22)

Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena (Thu 23)

Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena (Sun 26)

Berlin, Germany – Mercedes Benz Arena (Mon 27)

London, UK – Royal Albert Hall (Tue 28)

Stockholm, Sweden – Ericsson Globen (Thu 30)

APRIL

Herning, Denmark – Jyske Bank Boxen (Sat 1)

Amsterdam, The Netherlands – Ziggo Dome (Mon 3 & Tue 4)

Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis (Wed 5)

Paris, France – Accor Hotels Arena (Thu 6)

Madrid, Spain – WiZenk Center (Sat 8)

Barcelona, Spain – Palau San Jordi (Sun 9)

Dublin, Ireland – 3 Arena (Wed 12 & Thu 13)

Glasgow, UK – SSE Hydro (Sun 16 & Mon 17)

Newcastle, UK – Metro Radio Arena (Wed 19 & Thu 20)

Manchester, UK – Arena (Sat 22 & Sun 23)

Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint Arena (Tue 25 & Wed 26)

Birmingham, UK – Barclaycard Arena (Fri 28 & Sat 29)

MAY

London, UK – The O2 (Mon 1 & Tue 2)

Lima, Peru – Estadio Nacional (Sat 13)

Santiago, Chile – Movistar Arena (Mon 15)

Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio Unico De La Plata (Sat 20)

Curitiba, Brazil – Pedreira Paulo Leminsky (Tue 23)

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Rio Arena (Thu 25)

Sao Paulo, Brazil – Allianz Parque (Sun 28)

Belo Horizonte, Brazil – Esplanada Do Mineirao (Tue 30)

JUNE

Bogota, Colombia – Parque Simon Bolivar (Fri 2)

San Juan, Puerto Rico – Coliseo De Puerto Rico (Sun 4)

San Jose, Costa Rica – Parque Viva Amphitheater (Tue 6)

Mexico City, Mexico – Palacio De Los Deportes (Sat 10)

Guadalajara, Mexico – Arena VFG (Mon 12)

Monterrey, Mexico – Auditorio Citibanamex (Wed 14)