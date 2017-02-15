Ed Sheeran was denied access to his own Grammys party

Not only that, but it was the fourth year in a row
Ed Sheeran has revealed that he was refused entry to his own Grammys party – for the fourth year in a row.
After performing ‘The Shape Of You’ at the US ceremony at the weekend, he then had to opt for another after-party after not being allowed in to his own.
“That’s actually happened four years in a row, and that’s not just my label’s after-party, that’s just after-parties in general,” he told On Air. “It’s just – do you know what I don’t get… it’s like you walk into those parties and there’s four musicians there and everyone else there are people from LA who didn’t even go to the Grammys and just want a party to go to.
“So I went to Benny Blanco and Diplo’s party and arrived there super-early, and suddenly 2,000 people turned up and I was like, ‘I’m going’.”
Sheeran releases his third album ‘÷’ on 3 March.
As well as announcing details of a special London gig at Royal Albert Hall for Teenage Cancer Trust, Sheeran’s upcoming UK, European and South American tour dates are below.
MARCH
Turin, Italy – Pala Alpitour (Fri 17)
Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion, (Sun 19)
Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle (Mon 20)
Mannheim, Germany – SAP-Arena (Wed 22)
Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena (Thu 23)
Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena (Sun 26)
Berlin, Germany – Mercedes Benz Arena (Mon 27)
London, UK – Royal Albert Hall (Tue 28)
Stockholm, Sweden – Ericsson Globen (Thu 30)
APRIL
Herning, Denmark – Jyske Bank Boxen (Sat 1)
Amsterdam, The Netherlands – Ziggo Dome (Mon 3 & Tue 4)
Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis (Wed 5)
Paris, France – Accor Hotels Arena (Thu 6)
Madrid, Spain – WiZenk Center (Sat 8)
Barcelona, Spain – Palau San Jordi (Sun 9)
Dublin, Ireland – 3 Arena (Wed 12 & Thu 13)
Glasgow, UK – SSE Hydro (Sun 16 & Mon 17)
Newcastle, UK – Metro Radio Arena (Wed 19 & Thu 20)
Manchester, UK – Arena (Sat 22 & Sun 23)
Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint Arena (Tue 25 & Wed 26)
Birmingham, UK – Barclaycard Arena (Fri 28 & Sat 29)
MAY
London, UK – The O2 (Mon 1 & Tue 2)
Lima, Peru – Estadio Nacional (Sat 13)
Santiago, Chile – Movistar Arena (Mon 15)
Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio Unico De La Plata (Sat 20)
Curitiba, Brazil – Pedreira Paulo Leminsky (Tue 23)
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Rio Arena (Thu 25)
Sao Paulo, Brazil – Allianz Parque (Sun 28)
Belo Horizonte, Brazil – Esplanada Do Mineirao (Tue 30)
JUNE
Bogota, Colombia – Parque Simon Bolivar (Fri 2)
San Juan, Puerto Rico – Coliseo De Puerto Rico (Sun 4)
San Jose, Costa Rica – Parque Viva Amphitheater (Tue 6)
Mexico City, Mexico – Palacio De Los Deportes (Sat 10)
Guadalajara, Mexico – Arena VFG (Mon 12)
Monterrey, Mexico – Auditorio Citibanamex (Wed 14)