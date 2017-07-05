Ed Sheeran denies that he’s quit Twitter because of trolls

Singer clarifies recent reports

Ed Sheeran has clarified that he hasn’t quit Twitter, as previously reported, but that he has simply stopped reading abuse from trolls online.

Yesterday (July 4), it was reported that Sheeran was quitting Twitter after becoming fed up with abuse from people online. “I go on it and there’s nothing but people saying mean things”, he told The Sun. “Twitter’s a platform for that. One comment ruins your day. But that’s why I’ve come off it. The head-fuck for me has been trying to work out why people dislike me so much.”

Now he has posted a message to Instagram that reads: “loads of Hoo-har about me quitting stuff. I haven’t quit anything, I’m just not reading anything, except Harry Potter.” See that post below.

Q magazine is out now. Also loads of Hoo-har about me quitting stuff. I haven't quit anything, I'm just not reading anything, except Harry Potter. Hope everyone had a wonderful July 4th yo

Following the news that Sheeran might be quitting Twitter, Lady Gaga offered her support to the singer.

Gaga wrote: “What an incredible talented artist I LOVE ED. [He] deserves all our love and respect like all humans do. I wish all people on the internet would be positive and loving and apart of creating an online community that is kind and empowering, not hateful and mean. No reason to tear down an artist simply because they are on top. Work harder to be kinder everybody. That should be your first duty to humanity.”