Ed Sheeran responds to reports that he’s quitting music

Singer has addressed rumours online

Ed Sheeran has responded to reports that he could be quitting music at the end of his current tour.

Sheeran, whose latest album ‘÷’ has surpassed a million sales in the UK and spent 13 weeks at the number one spot with single “Shape of You,” is currently on tour in the UK. Steps are currently battling Sheeran for this week’s number one.

Tabloid reports had claimed that Sheeran wanted to take a back seat or could even quit music forever. A source said: “Ed has pretty much achieved everything there is to achieve in music. He absolutely loves what he does and is riding the wave of his success at the moment, but at the same time he wants a more normal life.”

However, Sheeran has now tweeted a response to the claims, writing: “Das Bollocks”. See his tweet below.

Sheeran recently spoke out to say that becoming a dad would stop him from touring. Recently, Sheeran revealed he has a misspelled tattoo thanks to Saoirse Ronan, while the singer will also be appearing on Desert Island Discs.

Sheeran is headlining this year’s Glastonbury festival and plays the following UK headline dates:

Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena (25, 26)

Birmingham, Barclaycard Arena (28, 29)

London, The O2 (May 1, 2)