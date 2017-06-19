Ed Sheeran discusses Taylor Swift’s feud with Katy Perry

"I don't think she needs that at all"

Ed Sheeran has waded into Taylor Swift‘s feud with Katy Perry and insists that he doesn’t have to defend her in the bitter bust-up.

The rivalry, which dates back to 2013, recently saw Taylor returning her entire back catalogue to Spotify on the same day that Katy’s new album Witness was released.

But Ed Sheeran has now downplayed the seriousness of the spat and likened it to Carly Simon’s You’re So Vain.

When asked about whether he needed to Taylor, he told People Magazine: “I don’t think she needs that at all. I don’t think feud songs are a hot thing – there’s always been beef songs. It’s mainly been like Carly Simon.”

Despite Taylor remaining quiet on the feud, Katy recently offered a white flag and publicly apologised to Taylor for previous indiscretions.

“I love her and I want the best for her”, she told Arianna Huffington.

“And I think she’s a fantastic songwriter, and I think that, you know, if we – both her and I – can be representatives of strong women that come together despite their differences, I think the whole world is going to go like, ‘Yeah, well we can do this’.”

Meanwhile, Ed is gearing up to headline Glastonbury next weekend – alongside Radiohead and Foo Fighters.